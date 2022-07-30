New trophy T-72 captured by 1st battalion of 95th brigade. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 95th separate amphibious assault brigade captured a Russian T-72 tank.

The video was published by Ukrainian soldier Yurii Kochevenko, Censor.NET informs.

"A gorgeous trophy of the 1st battalion of the 95th SAABr. T-72, in excellent condition and with almost no mileage," noted the Ukrainian defender.

According to Kochevenko, the Russian tank will soon be used by the Armed Forces in battles against the occupiers.

