New trophy T-72 captured by 1st battalion of 95th brigade. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 95th separate amphibious assault brigade captured a Russian T-72 tank.
The video was published by Ukrainian soldier Yurii Kochevenko, Censor.NET informs.
"A gorgeous trophy of the 1st battalion of the 95th SAABr. T-72, in excellent condition and with almost no mileage," noted the Ukrainian defender.
According to Kochevenko, the Russian tank will soon be used by the Armed Forces in battles against the occupiers.
