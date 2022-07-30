ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4510 visitors online
News Video War
11 415 15

New trophy T-72 captured by 1st battalion of 95th brigade. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 95th separate amphibious assault brigade captured a Russian T-72 tank.

The video was published by Ukrainian soldier Yurii Kochevenko, Censor.NET informs.

"A gorgeous trophy of the 1st battalion of the 95th SAABr. T-72, in excellent condition and with almost no mileage," noted the Ukrainian defender.

According to Kochevenko, the Russian tank will soon be used by the Armed Forces in battles against the occupiers.

Read more: Racists published list of dead and wounded in occupied Olenivka. Patronage service of "Azov" is checking it

Author: 

95th separate assault airborne brigade (40) trophy (76)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 