All houses of village of Berestove on Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway were completely destroyed by Russian artillery. VIDEO
The network showed how Berestove (Donetsk region) looks like after weeks of fighting. In fact, almost nothing remained of the village.
As reported by Censor.NET.
This is what Berestove village looks like now.
