Russian UR-77 self-propelled demining rocket launcher destroyed in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, fighters of the 112th Kyiv Territorial Defense Brigade together with artillerymen of the 92nd OMBr destroyed a Russian self-propelled mine-clearing machine UR-77.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to page to 112th Brigade.
Recall that the UR-77 "Meteorit" is a Soviet mine clearance vehicle based on the 2S1 "Gvozdika" SAU. It was designed to create passages in anti-tank minefields during combat up to 6 meters wide and 80-90 meters long.
According to the Oryx portal, since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the Russian occupation troops have lost a total of 13 UR-77 "Meteorit" vehicles, of which four were destroyed, two more were abandoned and seven were taken by AFU fighters.
