Ukrainian soldiers destroy enemy BMP with Javelin. VIDEO
A Russian BMP-3 was destroyed in Donetsk region, in the area of responsibility of the 231st Dnipro Territorial Defense battalion.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Facebook volunteer and politician Yury Mysiagin.
He noted, "Soldiers of the unit tracked it down with the help of several volunteer drones and destroyed it with the Javelin anti-tank missile launcher from a distance of about 2 kilometers."
