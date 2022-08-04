Soldiers of 58th SMIB destroyed assault group of Russian invaders near Bakhmut. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders near Bakhmut destroyed an assault group of occupation forces of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky, Censor.NET reports.
"Standingly holding the defense lines around the city of Bakhmut, the defenders destroyed another assault group of the enemy. From the commander's report on the results of the battle, it became clear that the enemy units were suffering heavy losses in the offensive efforts," Ukrainian defenders said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password