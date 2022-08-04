"Corpse" turns his head, taking more comfortable position, in filming of story by Kremlin propagandists from Russia Today. VIDEO

In the filming of a story by Kremlin propagandists from Russia Today, the "corpse" turned its head to get into a comfortable position before being covered with a piece of red cloth.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video recording of this moment of filming was published on social networks. The logo of Kremlin propagandists is present in the video.

