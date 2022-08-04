ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14883 visitors online
News Video War
37 267 68

"Corpse" turns his head, taking more comfortable position, in filming of story by Kremlin propagandists from Russia Today. VIDEO

In the filming of a story by Kremlin propagandists from Russia Today, the "corpse" turned its head to get into a comfortable position before being covered with a piece of red cloth.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video recording of this moment of filming was published on social networks. The logo of Kremlin propagandists is present in the video.

See more: In Kherson region, occupiers kidnapped school principal, head of community and volunteer, - National Police. PHOTOS

Author: 

propaganda (439) Russia (12448)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 