In Kherson region, occupiers kidnapped school principal, head of community and volunteer, - National Police. PHOTOS

The police of the Kherson region opened 10 criminal proceedings in a day regarding war crimes committed by the Russian army.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"Yes, in the Kalanchak community, the Russian military kidnapped the school principal. Currently, the woman's whereabouts are unknown. Russian military personnel kidnapped the head of the Gornostaev community due to refusal to cooperate. In the morning, the occupiers broke into the man's home without explaining anything, injured him, put him in a car and took him to an unknown destination. On the same day, the military abducted a local volunteer from the house as well," the message reads.

In the Chulaki Forestry, the forest floor caught fire due to hostilities, the fire covered 5 hectares of forest. During the enemy shelling of the village of Novovorontsovka, the houses of local residents were damaged and destroyed.

It is noted that in Kherson, the Russian military stole a barge from the bay, which is used for its own criminal purposes. According to all the facts, criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 (Violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.