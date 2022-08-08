Last moment of life of Russian occupier on Ukrainian land. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the Russian occupier with the help of a combat drone.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. The video shows how the ammunition dropped from the drone falls next to the invader.
