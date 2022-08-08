ENG
41 812 76

Last moment of life of Russian occupier on Ukrainian land. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the Russian occupier with the help of a combat drone.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. The video shows how the ammunition dropped from the drone falls next to the invader.

Watch more: National Guard and AFU destroyed Russian special forces and warehouse with ammunition in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) elimination (5196) drones (2429)
