ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8087 visitors online
News Video War
42 025 110

Result of attack of AFU on Antoniv bridge. VIDEO

Russian invaders "inspect" the Antoniv bridge after the strike of the Armed Forces.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Rashists reported that during the inspection of the bridge, 4 ruptures from the impact of rockets were found.

The equipment that was working on the bridge was also damaged.

See more: Rashists hit Kryvy Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, lyceum building was damaged. PHOTOS

Author: 

bridge (179) Khersonska region (2114)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 