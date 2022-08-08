Result of attack of AFU on Antoniv bridge. VIDEO
Russian invaders "inspect" the Antoniv bridge after the strike of the Armed Forces.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Rashists reported that during the inspection of the bridge, 4 ruptures from the impact of rockets were found.
The equipment that was working on the bridge was also damaged.
