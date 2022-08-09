Occupiers’ ammunition depots explode in Henichesk district of Kherson region. VIDEO

Ammunition, which the Russians placed on the territory of the research station near the village of Novooleksiivka, Henichesk district, flies into the air.

This is reported on Telegram channel "Varta Henichesk District", Censor.NET informs.

"Now, the detonation of the Ork compound has been underway since 07:20 a.m. on the territory of the research station, near Novooleksiiivka, Henichesk district," the message states.

The ICTV TV channel reports with reference to social networks that explosions also rang out in the occupied Henichesk itself and Melitopol.

"In Melitopol, the morning began with one explosion, which was heard by the residents of the village of Myrne. After that, clouds of black smoke rose over Novy Melitopol. In the southern part of the city, for the second morning in a row, there is a rumble of machinery. The occupiers are probably driving heavy machinery in the area of the village of Sadove." - the message states.

Watch more: At night, AFU attacked occupiers' positions in Melitopol with HIMARS missiles, and more than 100 Russians were killed, - Fedorov. VIDEO