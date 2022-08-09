This war began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - its liberation, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the people of Ukraine on the results of the 167th day of full scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by Presidential Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today there is a lot of attention to the subject of Crimea. And this is right. Because Crimea is Ukrainian, and we will never give it up. We will not forget that it was with the occupation of Crimea that the Russian war against Ukraine began.

Russia has turned our Peninsula, which has always been and will always be one of the best places in Europe, into one of the most dangerous places. Russia brought large-scale repression, environmental problems, economic hopelessness, and... war. The presence of Russian occupants in Crimea is a threat to all of Europe and global stability.

The Black Sea region cannot be safe as long as Crimea is occupied. Nor will there be stable and lasting peace in many countries along the Mediterranean coast as long as Russia can use our Peninsula as its military base.

This Russian war against Ukraine and against all free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - its liberation," Zelensky said.

