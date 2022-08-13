The 93rd BMP destroyed an occupier’s tank in Kharkiv Oblast. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" defending Ukraine in the Kharkiv region showed a master class in destroying a Russian tank.
The correspondent video was publlished by General Staff of AFU, informs Censor.NЕТ.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password