The 93rd BMP destroyed an occupier’s tank in Kharkiv Oblast. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" defending Ukraine in the Kharkiv region showed a master class in destroying a Russian tank.

The correspondent video was publlished by General Staff of AFU, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Watch more: In Kharkiv region, fighters of 93rd SMB fired at group of occupiers on two armored vehicles. VIDEO

