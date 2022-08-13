Ukrainian journalists came under Russian fire in Avdiivka. VIDEO

The Russians fired at the journalists of "Ukrainian Witness" with barrel artillery in Avdiivka.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the media release.

They note that the film crew was equipped in accordance with international requirements - with the inscriptions "PRESS" on helmets and bulletproof vests, so there is reason to believe that the Russians targeted the journalists.

In the video, the military man who accompanied the group reports that he heard the sound of the quadcopter, which is evidence of adjusting the fire on the journalists. In the area of Avdiivka, where the journalists were, there are only civilians, humanitarian aid comes here from time to time. There are no units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine there.

During the shelling, a fragment flew into the body armor of "Ukrainian Witness" journalist Oleksiy Prodayvoda. Fortunately, neither the film crew nor the military man accompanying them were injured.

The front-line town of Avdiivka is located 13 km north of Donetsk. Fighting has been going on here since 2014, and since February 24, 2022, the Russians have been regularly shelling it with banned phosphorous ammunition and using thermobaric weapons.

Currently, the Russians are destroying the private residential sector of the city. According to the military, the projectile flew into the house when the film crew was in the shelter. Fresh "arrivals" and destruction caused by these artillery strikes can be seen in the city: some houses are on fire right during the filming.

Read more: 198 Ukrainian children are considered missing, - Office of Ombudsman