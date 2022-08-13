198 Ukrainian children are considered missing, - Office of Ombudsman

According to the Office of the Ombudsman, 198 children remain missing.

According to the data of the "Children of War" state child search portal, as of August 13, 2022, 198 children are considered missing, 6,482 were deported. 4,523 were found, and 50 were returned.

Earlier, the National Police reported more than 200 missing children. In the period from February 24, 4,353 missing children were reported to the National Police. Law enforcement officers managed to find 4 thousand 143 children, 211 were still wanted at the beginning of August. This was reported by the head of the department of organizational and analytical support and operational response of the National Police Oleksii Serhiiv.