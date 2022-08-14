ENG
Defenders of Ukraine again struck Antonivka bridge in Kherson. VIDEO

Last night, the defenders of Ukraine again hit the Antonivka bridge in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

In social networks, a video of the task of hitting and the consequences of the hits is being shared. The video shows that the bridge is on fire after the missiles hit.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

See more: Positions of occupiers in Kherson region are weakening daily. Our artillery damaged air defense systems, destroyed ammunition warehouses in Muzykivka and Nova Kakhovka, - Khlan. PHOTO

