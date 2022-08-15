ENG
Combat UAV of AFU liquidated Russian occupier. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the Russian occupier with the help of a combat UAV.

As reported by Censor.NET, two occupiers are visible in the video taken by the UAV's camera. After dropping a mine on the occupiers, one of them was eliminated, and the other was probably injured.

