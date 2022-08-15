ENG
Soldiers of 10th SMAB captured group of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Ukrainian servicemen captured a group of Russian invaders.

The corresponding video was published by journalist Andrii Boyechko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Tenth Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" hunted down some "exchange fund"!" - it says in the description of the video.

