Soldiers of 10th SMAB captured group of Russian invaders. VIDEO
Ukrainian servicemen captured a group of Russian invaders.
The corresponding video was published by journalist Andrii Boyechko, Censor.NET reports.
"The Tenth Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" hunted down some "exchange fund"!" - it says in the description of the video.
