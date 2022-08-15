"Demilitarization" of Rashist armored vehicles in Donbass. VIDEO

Another unit of Rashist armored vehicles was liquidated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas.

Correspondinf videо was published by ОC "North", reports Censor.NЕТ.

The occupants' armored vehicle blew itself up on a mine. The Rashists tried to pass without looking at the two failed attempts of their predecessors, whose wrecked remains stand nearby.

