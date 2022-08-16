24th SMBr showed how Russian occupants "don’t leave their soldiers". VIDEO

Russian occupants abandoned their wounded comrade caught in AFU fire.

Corresponding video was published on the page of 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danilo, reports Censor.NЕТ.

In the video, a group of four Russian occupants can be seen coming under fire, after which one of them falls wounded. However, his comrades do not even try to help him and walk away.

