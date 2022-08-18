Explosions in occupied Amvrosiivka. Publics write about detonation of ammunition. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Amvrosiivka of the Donetsk region, explosions rang out at night and a fire started with subsequent detonation.

This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.

According to local residents, several explosions were heard at night as a result of "arrivals" in the temporarily occupied city.

A video of a fire at one of the facilities in Amvrosiivka was published on social networks, where the sounds of detonation can be heard, presumably it could be the occupiers' ammunition depot.

Judging by the morning reports, the detonation in Amvrosiivka is still going on.

