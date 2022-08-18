Soldier of AAF Dmytro (Zeus) on defense of Hostomel airport: They transmitted coordinates of Russian equipment and they were immediately "covered". VIDEO

Military serviceman Dzhov Dmytro, call sign "Zeus", together with three subordinates was an artillery gunner at the Hostomel airport during the first two weeks of the war.

This is stated in the plot of Military Television, Censor.NET informs.

Thanks to him and his comrades, the Ukrainian artillery knew how and where to hit precisely so that the enemy suffered maximum losses in equipment and manpower.

"A commander with the call sign Mike came out to me. He said: "Zeus, you are our only eyes. You need to stay in HHostomel, get as close as possible to the airfield, find targets, and adjust the artillery. That's why I and 3 other people who were with me started moving towards the airfield at dawn. We "divided" the airstrip into squares, I told the coordinates and the artillery started to "work" there," Dmytro said.

