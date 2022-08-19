Images of hits of R18 octocopter developed by Aerial Reconnaissance on enemy targets. VIDEO

The network showed a selection of vivid shots of R18 hits on enemy targets during 8 years of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Corresponding video was published by Аerial Reconnaissance, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The R18, developed by aerial reconnaissance, is constantly being improved to make its work even more effective.

Currently, the octocopter has a range of 4 km, can stay in the air for about 40 minutes and carry a 5 kg payload. It defeats entire enemies for millions of dollars with ordinary cheap Soviet grenades," said the Aerial Reconnaissance.

