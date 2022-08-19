We will not leave any of these blows unanswered, - Zelensky to residents of cities that are being shelled by Russians. VIDEO

On August 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a traditional address to Ukrainians.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on Zelensky's Facebook page.

"Today I would like to separately address the residents of all our cities, which are subjected to constant brutal shelling from the Russian army. Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, all cities of Donbas, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia region... Everyone who experiences this constant horror of the destruction of life and the destruction of everything that gives life normality. We will not leave any of these blows unanswered. We will establish the identity of every occupier who orders and carries out these strikes on the cities. And we will bring them all to justice in one way or another. No killer will hide. And we will certainly restore everything that the terrorists try to leave in ruins. The word "ruins" will never be a word about Ukraine, will never be a word about our cities. This will definitely not work in Russia," the message states.

