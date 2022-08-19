Townspeople "hear claps". We are keeping calm - occupying authorities of Sevastopol. VIDEO

On the evening of August 19, explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol. The Russians talk about the work of air defense,

As Censor.NET informs, local Telegram channels write about it.

A photo was also published and the work of air defense in Sevastopol was reported.

The head of the local occupation administration, Razvozhaev, said: "I am at the workplace in the Government. Just as many of the townspeople heard the bangs in the center. Similar ones sounded a little earlier in the Strelka area. Anti-aircraft defense worked in the bay. In the center is the ship art. The story is the same as yesterday. According to the preliminary data of the UAV. Targets are impressed. We keep calm. The military are doing their job perfectly. We will support them."

