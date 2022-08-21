Hghlights of destruction of Russian equipment during the week. VIDEO
The Ukrainian military is mastering more and more models of foreign weapons and effectively destroying the equipment and personnel of the enemy.
This is stated in the release of the "Voenkor" program from the Ukrainian Military Television, Censor.NET reports.
Journalists collected the most striking moments of the destruction of Russian equipment, showed a report from inside the Polish self-propelled gun "Krab", told about the artillery duel in the Donetsk region and how British L-119 howitzers destroy the enemy on the front line.
