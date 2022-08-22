Inspection of bomb shelters began in occupied Sevastopol. VIDEO
The invaders in occupied Sevastopol began checking bomb shelters after a series of explosions.
The occupying "governor" of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, told about this, Censor.NET reports.
"Since we (in occupied Sevastopol. - Ed.) still have a "yellow level", on the weekend I checked the condition of the shelters. I gave an order to place signs everywhere where the shelters are located. To mark the basements with signs with phone numbers and apartment numbers, where the keys are located." - he noted.
Razvozhaev said that the occupied Sevastopol is allegedly "under reliable protection".
