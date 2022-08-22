First hunt of Lithuanian Bayraktar against Russian invaders in Ukraine. VIDEO
Lithuanian journalist Andryus Tapinas published a video of the operation of the Bayraktar UAV, for which Lithuanians raised money.
As reported by Censor.NET, the goal of Bayraktar was two enemy artillery calculations.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password