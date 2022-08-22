ENG
First hunt of Lithuanian Bayraktar against Russian invaders in Ukraine. VIDEO

Lithuanian journalist Andryus Tapinas published a video of the operation of the Bayraktar UAV, for which Lithuanians raised money.

As reported by Censor.NET, the goal of Bayraktar was two enemy artillery calculations.

Read more: Armed Forces demonstrate very good skills in use of "Bayraktars", - general director of Baykar

