AFU bombed enemy ammunition depot in Kakhovka. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers bombed an ammunition depot in Kakhovka, the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

It is noted that there are hits on warehouses with ammunition of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory.

