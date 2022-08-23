In Donetsk, premises of occupation police were hit. VIDEO

Residents of occupied Donetsk report the arrival of the occupation police.

According to Censor.NET, a video on which you can see smoke over the houses in the city center was published on social networks. The author of the video assures that it was the "police" that fell through.

"He "flew" straight to the police. Gosh!", - the man behind the screen comments on the recording.

