On Independence Day of Ukraine, Russians shelled 58 settlements, - Yenin. VIDEO

On Independence Day, 58 populated areas of Ukraine came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, this was reported by the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin.

"The Russians spoiled yesterday's Independence Day with maniacal brutality. First, the number of shelling of populated areas increased. Over the past day, the police recorded shelling of 58 populated areas - this is a much higher number of shelling than we usually record," Yenin said.

He added that on August 24, the Russian army also launched a rocket attack on a railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which more than 20 people were killed and dozens were injured.

In addition, according to him, a wave of fake "mines" swept across Ukraine last day.

"Telephone terrorists "mined" railway stations in Vinnytsia, Rivne, and Khmelnytsky. Anonymous reports were received about the demining of objects in Lviv, Mukachevo, and Dnipro. In total, police units received 17 such reports, in which 118 objects were mined. Total the number of evacuated people amounted to almost 3,800 people," said the first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Yenin also informed that on August 24, sappers continued to clear the territory of explosive objects in all de-occupied directions. In particular, 32 hectares have advanced in the Kyiv region.

