4 high-rise buildings were damaged: consequences of shelling in Sloviansk. VIDEO

Today, August 25, the Russian occupiers attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, the video of the consequences of shelling the city with mortars was published by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Four high-rise buildings were damaged by the Russian occupiers in Sloviansk. The Russians shelled the city today at 4 am. Fortunately, none of the residents of the buildings under fire were seriously injured," the message reads.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Khmelnytsky region by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

It is noted that local communal services are working at the site of the shelling: they clean up and take away broken glass, distribute film to people to at least temporarily cover broken windows.

"Russia brings death and destruction. The Russians came to our land to destroy. They never counted on the number of victims, they will not do so in the future. Save your life - go to safer regions of Ukraine. It is extremely dangerous to stay in Donetsk region," Kyrylenko added.