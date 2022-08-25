ENG
Consequences of shelling of Khmelnytsky region by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling in Khmelnytsky region on August 24, 3 people were injured.

This was announced on Telegram  by the head of the RMA, Serhii Hamalii, Censor.NET reports.

"Photo after our arrivals yesterday," - signed the head of RMA.

