Consequences of shelling of Khmelnytsky region by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling in Khmelnytsky region on August 24, 3 people were injured.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the RMA, Serhii Hamalii, Censor.NET reports.

"Photo after our arrivals yesterday," - signed the head of RMA.

Read more: Enemy hit avillage in Chuhuiiv region, hitting residential building. Man died - Synehubov



