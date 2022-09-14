Chechen volunteers liberated Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Volunteers from the battalion named after Dzhokhar Dudayev took part in the liberation of the Kharkiv region from the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the "Adat" movement, which advocates the liberation of Chechnia from the Russian invaders, Censor.NET reports.

The reconnaissance and sabotage group of the battalion named after Dudayeva liberated Izium and are located near the village.

"It is noteworthy that the state flag of Ukraine was raised over Izium by a Chechen from Dzhokhar Dudayev's battalion," Adata reported.

Read more: Real number of liberated territories in Kharkiv region is almost twice as large as confirmed number, - Ministry of Defense







