Grenade launchers and boxes of weapons: AFU found warehouse of occupiers near Balaklia. VIDEO

The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered another ammunition depot abandoned by the Russian occupiers near Balaklia.

As Censor.NET informs, the discovered composition was reported on Telegram by the Strategic Committee of the AFU.

"Fighters of the 518th battalion of special forces "Dyke Pole" discovered another stockpile of Russian BC. Now this weapon will kill its former owners," the message reads.

The video shows dozens of unopened boxes that usually store ammunition, as well as many grenade launchers and machine guns.

