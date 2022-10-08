Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Shevchenkivka in Kherson region, - OVA. VIDEO
Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Shevchenkivka village in Kherson region from Russian occupants.
It was reported by the Head of Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian flag is again hoisted over this settlement," the Head of the Military Administration wrote.
He stressed that there are no more Russian occupants in the village, "who were terrorizing and killing".
Humanitarian aid is now being provided to the settlement, people will receive pensions and other cash payments, said Yanushevych.
Information that Ukrainian troops entered the settlement appeared on October 3.
