Ukrainian fighters destroyed Russian tank. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Fighters of the 92nd SMB, under the guidance of the "Owls" group, destroyed a Russian tank with the help of an anti-tank guided missile.
As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Telegram channel "Tretya sila".
Later, a photo of the destroyed car was published.
