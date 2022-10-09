ENG
Ukrainian fighters destroyed Russian tank. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Fighters of the 92nd SMB, under the guidance of the "Owls" group, destroyed a Russian tank with the help of an anti-tank guided missile.

Later, a photo of the destroyed car was published.

