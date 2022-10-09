"Are you Ukrainians? Let me kiss you": Civilians in liberated Kupiansk and Kivsharivka meet fighters of special unit KRAKEN. VIDEO
Maksym Zhorin from Azov showed how the soldiers of the KRAKEN special unit were met by civilians in the liberated Kupiansk and Kivsharivka.
Corresponding video was published by Zhorin in Telegram channel, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"People know very well who protects them from the Russian bastard!" - he noted.
