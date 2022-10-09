ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5920 visitors online
News Video War
16 918 28

"Are you Ukrainians? Let me kiss you": Civilians in liberated Kupiansk and Kivsharivka meet fighters of special unit KRAKEN. VIDEO

Maksym Zhorin from Azov showed how the soldiers of the KRAKEN special unit were met by civilians in the liberated Kupiansk and Kivsharivka.

Corresponding video was published by Zhorin in Telegram channel, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"People know very well who protects them from the Russian bastard!" - he noted.

See more: AFU liberated Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) de-occupation (236) Kup’yansk (389)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 