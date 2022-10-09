ENG
Soldiers of 92nd Brigade trapped Russian IFV and destroy it. VIDEO

A video of the destruction by Ukrainian soldiers of the 92nd Brigade of the Russian IFV in the Kharkiv region appeared on the Internet.

Corresponding video was published by blogger Necro Mancer, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Kharkiv region, evil men from the 92nd SMBr of the AFU completely trapped the Russian IFV in their panties," he commented on the video.

The video shows soldiers of the 92nd brigade driving a Russian IFV into a trap and destroying it at a street intersection in a village in Kharkiv region.

