Vakarchuk sang on pedestrian bridge in Kyiv, which today withstood Russian missile attack. VIDEO

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, leader of the band Okean Elzy, sang on the Pedestrian-Bicycle Bridge in the center of Kyiv, which received a missile attack from the Russian Federation today.

Vakarchuk published the corresponding video on his page at Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today I sang songs on our Pedestrian-Bicycle Bridge, in particular "City of Mary," dedicated to Mariupol. And do you know why? They say that the construction of the bridge is made of Azovstal steel.

I remember, on February 22, two days before the Russian full-scale invasion, me and Okean Elzy made an impromptu performance on the same bridge in Kyiv. We felt then that we should all be together as one.

Today, racist rockets once again terrorized Ukraine and Kyiv.

But they will never succeed in destroying the bridge between the souls and hearts of Ukrainians!

Azov - steel!

We will win!

Glory to Ukraine!

Glory to the heroes!" Vakarchuk said.