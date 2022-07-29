Russians' murder of our prisoners in Olenivka is a crime beyond any human comprehension - Vakarchuk

Sooner or later, punishment will be found for those who ordered, organized, and executed murder of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka.

It was claimed by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, frontman of Okean Elzy, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The brutal torture, the murder of our prisoners today in Olenivka by Russian murderers is a crime beyond any human comprehension! I am sure that all the customers, organizers and perpetrators of this inhuman crime will sooner or later catch up with punishment, as it caught up with Adolf Eichmann, the organizer of the Holocaust. Nazism has waited for its reckoning. Racism is waiting for its own. It will be soon," said Vakarchuk.

Earlier, Rashists shelled the colony in Olenivka and blamed it on the AFU.

The General Staff stated that AFU did not strike at occupied Olenivka, and that the Russian invaders wanted to cover up the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.