Ministry of Defense thanked Great Britain and France for military "gifts". VIDEO

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Great Britain and France for military assistance.

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defense has published a corresponding video.

"Please send us more," urged the ministry.

