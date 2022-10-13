ENG
Consequences of meeting between Russians and Ukrainian paratroopers: burnt equipment and many eliminated enemies. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Airborne Assault Troops continue to inflict significant losses on the occupier and showed the consequences of one of the battles. WARNING! The news contains footage that is not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women, and people with a weak psyche!

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Command of the Airborne Assault Troops.

"Burnt equipment and many corpses of the enemy. These are the consequences of the "meeting" of the occupiers with the Ukrainian paratroopers. Soldiers of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the AAT of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the Russian occupiers together with armored vehicles and liberate their native land!

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 36 occupiers, 4 helicopters, and 5 warehouses with ammunition, - OC "South"

Death to the Russian invaders! The AAT - Always First! Glory to Ukraine!", the message reads.

