Soldiers of AFU successfully destroy enemy artillery with help of Norwegian-Swedish artillery reconnaissance complex "Mamba Arthur". VIDEO

Artillery reconnaissance units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully using the Norwegian-Swedish artillery reconnaissance complex "Mamba Arthur" on the front, installed on the basis of the tracked two-section all-terrain vehicle Bandvagn 206, which was developed for the armed forces of Sweden.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Espresso, a modern effective counter-battery system in combination with mobility gives impressive results - it allows you to determine the location of enemy artillery with an accuracy of several meters, transmit data to the gunners and adjust their fire.

The complex, which has a crew of five fighters trained in Great Britain, is capable of quickly changing its position and deploying in combat formation. In an hour, the complex can change position at least three times and at the same time identify at least four targets in one cycle.

"Mamba Arthur" is a mobile system with a passive C-band phased array antenna, used to detect enemy field artillery. The counter-battery radar was developed as a key element of the counter-battery detection system at the brigade or division level. The ARTHUR system was developed in collaboration between the Norwegian Armed Forces, the Swedish Armed Forces, and Ericsson Microwave Systems. The name Mamba is used by the British Army.