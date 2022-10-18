ENG
Enemy T-80BV tank with dead crew moves in circle after being attacked by Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

After the attack by the Ukrainian soldiers, the knocked-out Russian T-80BV tank did not stop, but began to move in a circle.

According to Censor.NET, most likely, the ammunition damaged one track and destroyed the crew, while the engine continued to work.

