Enemy T-80BV tank with dead crew moves in circle after being attacked by Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO
After the attack by the Ukrainian soldiers, the knocked-out Russian T-80BV tank did not stop, but began to move in a circle.
According to Censor.NET, most likely, the ammunition damaged one track and destroyed the crew, while the engine continued to work.
