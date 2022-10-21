Fragment of battle with Russian invaders. VIDEO

Fighters of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade published a video with fragments of the battle with the Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET reports, the battle is taking place in a small thicket. The drone captures enemy trenches and fortifications of Ukrainian fighters. The video footage shows the use of a combat drone and the support of gunners in the fight against the invaders. One of the Ukrainian soldiers knows about this support and, looking in the direction of the UAV, shows a thumb up. The drone captures at least two dead occupants and several wounded.

Read more: In southern direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 28 Russians, observation point and two warehouses with ammunition, - OC "South"