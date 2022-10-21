Russia deliberately delays ships carrying Ukrainian grain, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to Ukrainian citizens at an end of day 240 of full-scale war with Russia.

The correspondent videо was posted by President's press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The situation around the grain export initiative is becoming more and more tense these weeks. The enemy is doing everything to slow down our food exports. Today, more than 150 vessels are in line to fulfill contractual obligations to supply our agricultural products. This is a man-made queue. It arose only because Russia deliberately delays the passage of ships.

Every day that grain ships stand in the queue means an increase in social and political tension in the countries that consume our agricultural products. During the work of our grain initiative, we have short-exported about 3 million tons of agricultural products due to the Russian inhibition. And this is the annual consumption for 10 million people.

Russia is doing everything to ensure that at least hundreds of thousands of these people become forced migrants who will seek asylum in Turkey or in the EU countries, or die of starvation. And we and our partners must do everything to ensure that the grain initiative not only survives, but also works at 100 percent capacity," Zelenskyi said.

