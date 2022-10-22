Ukrainian fighter jet shoots down Russian missile in Odesa. VIDEO
During an air alert, a fighter jet of the AFU shot down a Russian missile over the Odesa region.
The corresponding video is published by Telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.
A Ukrainian plane knocks an enemy missile off course, it falls and explodes.
