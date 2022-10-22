United States has deployed brigade of paratroopers in Romania near border of Ukraine, - CBS. VIDEO

The US has deployed the 2nd Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division near the Ukrainian border in Romania.

This is stated in the CBS story, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that this is one of the most combat-capable and elite units of the US Army with a minimum time for overturning and deployment in any theater of military operations for a period of up to several days.

Read more: Everything indicates that Iran supplies drones to Russia, - Stoltenberg

Units of the 101st Airborne Division of the United States are in Romania to protect NATO territory, but in the event of "an escalation of hostilities or an attack on NATO, they are fully prepared to fight on the territory of Ukraine."