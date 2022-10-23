Georgian Legion destroys 16 mercenaries from PMC "Wagner". VIDEO

The troops of the Georgian Legion fired at the position of the Wagnerites and destroyed 16 Russian mercenaries.

The relevant video clip was published on the legion's Twitter account, Censor.NET reports.

"The legion is advancing and we are hungry! 16 Wagnerian quilters have been destroyed. We will take revenge with thunder! better run while you can," the message reads.

The Georgian National Legion is a military unit that was founded in 2014 by Georgian volunteers to participate in the Anti-Terrorist Operation in the east of Ukraine, reminds Espreso. This is the first time when foreigners were officially accepted into the Armed Forces.