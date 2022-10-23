National Guardsmen shoot down Russian reconnaissance drone in Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

National Guardsmen shoot down Russian reconnaissance drone in Donetsk region.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

"The National Guard downed an enemy reconnaissance drone in Donetsk region. Soldiers of the National Guard Dnipro Brigade have repeatedly "landed" occupiers' reconnaissance and strike drones in the Kharkiv and Luhansk sectors. They joke that the enemies have learned to supply scrap metal by air," the statement reads.

